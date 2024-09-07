Not Hardik Pandya, former RCB player names two contenders for India's next all-format captain

Former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik went on to snub veterans with the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, and KL Rahul, who have led the national team on multiple occasions on an interim basis while picking up India's next all-format captain after Rohit Sharma. The former RCB stalwart has named two young batters who are currently leading their sides in the Indian Premier League.

While swashbuckling batter Suryakumar Yadav pipped Hardik Pandya to become the next T20I captain after Rohit Sharma retired from the format in a surprise move, the ODI and the Test captains currently remain safe in the hands of the 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that Rohit Sharma will lead the side in the Champions Trophy 2025 and World Test Championship Final. However, the question of who will take over from Rohit Sharma remains a hot topic.

At the age of 37, Rohit Sharma is in the final phase of his cricketing career, and there is no question about the fact that BCCI will be looking at the succession plans.

One Rishabh Pant, two Shubman Gill: Dinesh Karthik

In the same vein, Dinesh Karthik has named Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill as his choices. Both the star cricketers have led India in five T20Is each and also captain the Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans, respectively, in the IPL. The ex-wicketkeeper batter feels that these two have great potential to become the all-format captain for India in the future.



“Two players come straight into my mind who are young, who have the potential, and definitely can lead India in all the formats in the near future. One Rishabh Pant, two Shubman Gill. Both of them are captains in IPL teams and have captained India. I do think in time, they have the chance to become the all format captain for India as well," Karthik said while speaking on Cricbuzz's Ask CB segment.

