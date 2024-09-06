RCB star credits Virat Kohli for sensational form in Delhi Premier League 2024

Anuj Rawat disclosed on Friday that Virat Kohli’s guidance on maintaining consistent preparation has been pivotal in his recent batting success in the Delhi Premier League.

Anuj Rawat, the East Delhi Riders batter, revealed that former RCB captain Virat Kohli's guidance on maintaining consistency in his preparations has assed him to hit a rich vein of form in the DPL 2024. Rawat, who is a teammate of Virat Kohli, went on to hammer 328 runs in eight matches of the showpiece event.

In cricket, where individual brilliance often overshadows the quiet influence of mentorship, the story of Anuj Rawat's win in the Delhi Premier League stands out as a testament to the power of guidance. Virat Kohli, known for his aggressive batting and leadership style, has added another feather to his cap, mentoring and guiding the young RCB stalwart, whose performance was nothing short of spectacular.

He told me, ‘no matter whatever the situation is in the game, just keep your preparations consistent: Anuj Rawat

The left-handed batter revealed that Virat Kohli has advised him to keep the preparations consistent, which will help him mentally take the game forward, and the same advice turned out to be the turning point for him, allowing him to have the great campaign of the inaugural edition of the Delhi Premier League 2024.

“I asked him something about the game. He told me, ‘no matter whatever the situation is in the game, just keep your preparations consistent. It helps you mentally’. This advice has certainly helped me so far. There are one or two games that just don’t go right for a player but after that, you start getting that rhythm the way I had in the initial part,” Rawat told PTI Videos in an exclusive interview.

Meanwhile, in the inaugural edition of the 2024 DPL campaign, the left-handed batter also went on to register the second-highest opening partnership of 241 runs in T20 cricket with Sujal Singh against Purani Dilli 6. The 24-year-old cricketer's major contribution was 121 off 66 balls, featuring 11 sixes and six boundaries.

