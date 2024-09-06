Former SRH Player Propels His CPL Team to Victory With Breathtaking All-round Display

In a gripping contest at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons clinched a thrilling 6-run win over Trinbago Knight Riders in match number eight of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2024.

In a gripping contest at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons clinched a thrilling 6-run win over Trinbago Knight Riders in match number eight of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League 2024. Former Sunrisers Hyderabad star Fabian Allen's all-round performance proved to be a major difference, as he went on to showcase his class with the bat and the ball to ensure his side ABF defended their total of 176/6 in a nail-biting finish.

Speaking about the game here, the Trinbago Knight Riders won the toss and invited ABF to bat first in the game. After being sent to bat first, the ABF set the competitive total of 176/6 in the given 20 overs. Star batters Fakhar Zaman and Justin Greaves provided a solid start with 66 runs in the opening stand.

Also Read: LSG teammate reveals more details on infamous Sanjiv Goenka-KL Rahul incident

Fabian Allen shines with the bat and ball in the CPL 2024

Following them, Imad Wasim played a crucial knock of 46 runs off 29 balls, featuring four boundaries and two sixes. Meanwhile, West Indies star batter Fabian Allen added the finishing touches with a magnificent 25 off 11 balls, helping ABF to reach the great total of 176/6.

Also Read: Rising Delhi Capitals star is determined to win India Test cap

However, during the chase, TKR got off to an awful start owing to the early dismissals of batters Sunil Narine and Nicholas Pooran, leaving them at 7/2 in the second over of the game. Meanwhile, Fabian Allen went on to deliver a match-winning performance with the ball, scalping 3 wickets while conceding just 23 runs during his four overs of the spell, having already made a great contribution with the bat at the lower-middle order. The 29-year-old cricketer's timely breakthroughs, including the crucial wicket of power hitter Kieron Pollard, derailed TKR's run chase and made him earn the Player of the Match award.

Also Read: Musheer Khan reveals how advise from this Indian player helped him counter Kuldeep Yadav

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube