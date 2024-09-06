Rising Delhi Capitals star is determined to win India Test cap

The Delhi Capitals star recalled his century milestone against Chattisgarh during the 2024 Ranji Trophy, which made him understand the importance of the red ball game and how it can help him get the India cap.

The 2024 Indian Premier League campaign saw the breakthrough of star cricketer Abishek Porel. The 21-year-old cricketer smashed 327 runs at a solid strike rate of 160 for the Delhi Capitals, predominantly batting at the top of the order. The southpaw stormed into the spotlight in the 2024 IPL, but he is still very much a greenhorn, having only played two full seasons of professional cricket so far. The left-handed batter, thus, still has a long way to go before reaching the epitome of the level, but when it comes to Abishek Porel, there is no paucity of ambition.

The breakthrough in the IPL 2024, in many ways, came as a surprise. The Bengal-born cricketer played in the 2023 IPL and had a very ordinary campaign overall, averaging just 8.25. Ahead of the IPL 2024, Porel's average in T20 cricket read just 22.82, with him having just two fifty-plus scores under his belt. Interestingly, the IPL 2024 witnessed the young cricketer realize his potential, amassing 327 runs while passing the 30-run mark six times in the 14 innings he batted.

My dream is to play Test cricket for India: Abishek Porel

In the same vein, the 21-year-old cricketer revealed his ambition to play Test cricket for the Indian team. The Delhi Capitals star recalled his century milestone against Chhattisgarh during the 2024 Ranji Trophy, which made him understand the importance of the red ball game and how it can help him get the India cap. He held on to his place thanks to that knock and then managed to find a regular spot in the IPL.

"My dream is to play Test cricket for India. So I finally understood the smell of a first-class hundred. I now know how to reach three figures and I want to continue in the same vein this year as well. I got one when I could have actually gotten more. So I want to convert my starts into three or four big scores this year," Abishek Porel said on Sportskeeda.

