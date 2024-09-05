KKR sensation named England captain for Australia T20Is

Jos Buttler, who has been struggling with a calf injury, missed the Hundred and now is set to remain on the sidelines for a bit more time and his opening partner Phil Salt has been named captain for the three T20Is against Australia.

The England cricket team has named a new skipper for the upcoming three matches of the T20I series against Australia due to an injury to star batter Jos Buttler. The 33-year-old cricketer was a major doubt for the series due to a calf injury. The grave injury has already ruled him out of the Men's Hundred 2024 Tournament, and now he is set to miss the T20I leg of the Australia series.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders star Phil Salt has been named as stand-in captain. The English opening batter has established himself as a regular in a T20I and is now set to appear as the T20I captain in the absence of Jos Buttler.

Wishing you all the best in your recovery, Jos 👊 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 5, 2024



"England Men's white-ball captain, Jos Buttler, has been ruled out of the upcoming IT20 series against Australia due to a setback with a right calf injury. This injury also places his participation in the ODIs later this month in doubt," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

Jos Buttler has been named in the ODI squad, but his participation in a 50-over series remains doubtful

The KKR batter, who has appeared in 19 ODIs and 31 T20Is, has amassed 885 runs in the shortest format of the game. The top-order batter has slammed two centuries and three fifties. The upcoming T20I squad includes the likes of Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, and Reece Topley, among others. Interestingly, Jos Buttler has been named in the ODI squad, but his participation in a 50-over series remains doubtful.

Meanwhile, the Australia tour of the England included 3 T20Is and 5 ODIs. The opening T20I is set to take place on September 11, while the other two T20Is are slated to take place on September 13 and 15, respectively.

England squads

T20Is: Phil Salt (c), Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Adil Rashid, Jamie Overton, Reece Topley, John Turner.

ODIs: Jos Buttler (captain), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Jordan Cox, Ben Duckett, Josh Hull, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith, Reece Topley, John Turner.

