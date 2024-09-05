Watch: 6,4,6! Axar Patel blasts Manav Suthar for 21 runs in a over of Duleep Trophy 2024

Team India's star cricketer Axar Patel took young left-arm spinner Manav Suthar to the cleaners in the ongoing match between India C and India D in the Duleep Trophy 2024.

Team India's star cricketer Axar Patel took young left-arm spinner Manav Suthar to the cleaners in the ongoing match between India C and India D in the Duleep Trophy 2024. The star all-rounder smashed a half-century after his side went on to collapsed against the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Indian domestic red-ball game. Speaking about the game here, it was India C skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad who won the toss and invited Shreyas Iyer to lead India D to bat first in the game at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur on September 5. The decision turned out to be a fruitful one for India C, as the opponent's top order was collapsing and was reduced to 34-5.

Notably, Axar Patel came to the crease when the side was struggling at 34/5. Wicketkeeper batter KS Bharat was dismissed for 13 runs off 42 balls. The side was further reduced to 48/6 after Bharat's wicket. However, Axar Patel showed his classy form with the bat despite wickets falling at the other end. The southpaw hammered Manav Suthar for two massive sixes and a four in the 39th over of the India D team's first innings.

Watch: Axar Patel hulks it out as he slams a fighting fifty for India C against India D in Duleep Trophy 2024 opening-round

Axar Patel on 🔥



Smashes 6⃣4⃣6⃣ off Manav Suthar as he brings up his 50!#DuleepTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBankhttps://t.co/u0KTJISm6b pic.twitter.com/g8lVbi52Vp — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 5, 2024



The 30-year-old cricketer reached the half-century milestone during the same over. Interestingly, Suthar conceded four runs through byes on the second ball and finished the over with 21 runs, which turned out to be the costliest one. The 2024 T20 World Cup-winning star showcased his brilliance with some breathtaking shots off the left-arm spinner, which eventually brought up his fifty in the tough situation.

