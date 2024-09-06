LSG teammate reveals more details on infamous Sanjiv Goenka-KL Rahul incident

In an interview with CricTracker, Gowtham revealed that Goenka was extremely disappointed with LSG's defeat and lashed out at KL Rahul.

The Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka lost his cool after his team's one-sided defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL 2024 campaign and had an animated chat with LSG skipper KL Rahul after the game. The video of a duo involved in a heat exchange has quickly gone viral on social media. Notably, this incident led to rumors of KL Rahul leaving the franchise, but there has been no official update on it.

However, Krishnappa Gowtham, who was part of the LSG in the IPL 2024, has recalled Goenka's chat with captain KL Rahul in a recent interview with CricTracker. Gowtham revealed that Goenka was angry and infuriated after his side suffered a 10-wicket loss thanks to a great batting display from opening batters Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma, adding that KL Rahul also kept his calm during the animated conversation.

He wants us to win everything and he wants us to enjoy that: Krishnappa Gowtham

The LSG bowler said that the owner was disappointed with the way the side suffered the loss. The 35-year-old cricketer said that KL Rahul was quiet and didn't blame any players nor had anyone's side, as he had to analyze what went wrong in the game before explaining it to Goenka. The star spinner revealed that Goenka wanted the side to win the game in any situation, and glancing at such a loss leaves him infuriated.

“He [franchise owner Sanjeev Goenka] was a little disappointed with the way [we] lost the game. KL being KL, he kept his calm. He heard him out. He didn’t take either of the side. He didn’t take the owner’s side or the players’ side. He kept his calm and was listening to everything because he had to analyse it before explaining it [to Goenka on what went wrong]. He wants us to win everything and he wants us to enjoy that. [The loss] disappointed him and that’s why he reacted the way he reacted,” Gowtham said.

