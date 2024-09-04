Star India batter set to be ignored for Bangladesh Test series

According to a report, KL Rahul might not be named in the squad for the two-match Test Series against Bangladesh.

Team India is set to make the return to cricketing action after a break of 90 days, as the Men in Blue will be locking horns against Bangladesh for the two matches of the Test series, which is set to take place from September 19 at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai. The upcoming Test series will be the first red-ball series that will be played under newly appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir.

In addition, the forthcoming series will also mark the first of a series of 10 Test matches that India will play for the rest of the year in order to secure a berth in the final of the World Test Championship 2025 for the third straight time. Interestingly, it seems that Rohit Sharma and Co. will be in the action without wicketkeeper batter KL Rahul in the two-match home Test series.

According to a report in Sports Tak, KL Rahul might not be named in the upcoming two matches of the Test series against the Bangla Tigers. The report further added that Rishabh Pant, who wasn't part of the Test team since his horrific car accident in December 2022, is set to make a comeback in the red-ball game after 634 days.

Dhruv Jurel is set to be the reserve wicketkeeper batter for the upcoming Test series

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals batter Dhruv Jurel, who had a magnificent debut series against England earlier this year, is set to be the reserve wicketkeeper batter for the upcoming Test series. Star batter Sarfaraz Khan, who had a stunning debut series against England earlier this year, is set to retain his place in the upcoming series.

India's pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to get rested for the series, while Mohammed Siraj and Mukesh Kumar are the two pacers taking part in the Bangladesh series. The third spot will be either Arshdeep Singh or Akash Deep, who might be rewarded after their magnificent stint in domestic cricket.

