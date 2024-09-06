Three wickets in an over: Watch Rinku Singh's bowling heroics

Captain Rinku Singh pocketed three wickets in the only over he bowled as well to help pull off a stunning comeback for his side.

Just a month after stunning one and all with his bowling skills during the Sri Lanka tour, star cricketer Rinku Singh starred again with the ball, this time at the T20 Uttar Pradesh League. The showdown between Rinku's Meerut Mavericks and the Kanpur Superstars occurred at the iconic Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday. The Mavericks were almost on the verge of defeat before star cricketer Rinku Singh showed his masterclass. Kanpur was 61/3 after the five overs of the game, chasing a target of just 106 runs in the nine overs as per the DLS method. The KKR star cricketer then came to bowl the final over of the powerplay.

Meanwhile, on the second delivery of the sixth over, the 26-year-old cricketer dismissed Shaurya Singh, just after he had crossed the boundary on the very first ball. He then bagged his second wicket on the fifth ball of the same over, dismissing Adarsh Singh for a golden duck. In addition, the star cricketer went to grab his third and final wicket on the last delivery of the over when Sudhanshu Sonkar was caught at deep midwicket for a two-ball duck.

Also Read: Rising Delhi Capitals star is determined to win India Test cap

Watch: KKR star cricketer Rinku Singh showed his masterclass in the UP T20 League

Following that, Kanpur's performance dropped miserably as they were all bundled out for just 83 runs in the eighth over of the game, resulting in a 22-run loss. Besides Rinku Singh, Zeeshan Ansari also grabbed three crucial wickets to help his side win the game. Meanwhile, Rinku Singh bowled the penultimate over and picked up the essential two wickets for Sri Lanka in the third and final T20I to help India win by series by 3-0 against the hosts.

The Mavericks side are currently in the top spot with five wins from the six matches they have played so far. On the other hand, Kanpur is currently in the fifth spot with just two wins from the last six games they have played so far.

Also Read: Watch: Shubman Gill takes magnificent diving catch to dismiss Rishabh Pant in Duleep Trophy

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube