Musheer Khan reveals how advise from this Indian player helped him counter Kuldeep Yadav

Musheer's unbeaten 105 rescued India B from a precarious position, and he revealed that Pant, along with Shubman Gill, had provided him with insights on how to handle Kuldeep’s left-arm wrist spin.

Mumbai batter Musheer Khan rescued India B from embarrassment on Day 1 and Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy first-round match against India A. Test cricketer Sarfaraz Khan's brother's 181 was a lone warrior's knock while the batting order collapsed. After heading his way to bat at number three, Musheer Khan anchored the innings for India B and ensured his side finished at 202 at the end of Day 1.

Speaking after the day's play at the press conference, 19-year-old Musheer Khan revealed he had received tips from India's batters Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill on how to counter star spinner Kuldeep Yadav. The young batter said that he was told which deliveries he could score runs off and which would be effective for him. Khan recalled the tactics shared by Gill and Pant, which helped him take the side at the epitome of the level against India A.

Rishabh bhai and Shubman bhai gave me insights into which deliveries from Kuldeep would be effective: Musheer Khan

"This is the second time I've faced Kuldeep bhai. Rishabh bhai and Shubman bhai gave me insights into which deliveries from Kuldeep would be effective and which ones I could score off. Once I got set, batting became easier. Playing alongside and against senior players is a great experience. Observing their mindset, confidence, and preparation is helping me grow as a cricketer," Musheer Khan explained during the post-day press meet.

Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan's bid to take a lead from KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer in the race for the middle order's spot in India's XI for the two-match series against Bangladesh did not find much success, but his invaluable tips helped brother Musheer Khan take the honors on Day 1 and Day 2 of the Duleep Trophy 2024. Turning up for India B, Sarfaraz Khan was dismissed for 9 off Avesh Khan when he tried to play across the line to a delivery that shaped in. But just before getting out, he gave Musheer the much-needed boost.

“My brother and I have the same game. I try to follow whatever he does. In the middle, he only asked me to follow my technique. Usne bola agar tere ko lagta aage bad sakta hai, to aage bad kar khel (If you feel like moving forward, go ahead and do it),” Musheer said post the day’s play.

