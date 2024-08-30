India's big stars falter in Buchi Babu Invitational tournament

Several Indian stars are participating in the Buchi Babu tournament, given a long international Test schedule lined up next.

Some of the Indian stars plying their trade in the ongoing Buchi Babu Invitational tournament had a mediocre outing during the recent match between TNCA XI and Mumbai.

Shreyas Iyer and Sarfaraz Khan had another disappointing performance, while Suryakumar Yadav didn't take the field due to an injury, as Mumbai endured a heavy 286-run loss to TNCA XI at the Buchi Babu Invitational Tournament in Coimbatore on Friday.

Mumbai skipper Sarfaraz Khan, who made his India debut earlier this year during the England Test series, managed only six runs in the first innings while batting at No. 10, while being dismissed for a four-ball duck in the second innings.

Meanwhile, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav did not bat as he reportedly sustained a hand injury. However, it is believed the injury isn't serious since he appeared fine after the match, likely resting as a precaution.

Shreyas Iyer could score only 24 runs in his first innings while he could only manage only a 49-run partnership in the second innings.

Iyer's recent performances have raised questions about his future in red-ball cricket.

India slated to play a long Test schedule

The Indian team is set to have a long Test schedule this year, with a total of ten games lined up. Thus, several Indian stars are participating in the Buchi Babu tournament, followed by the Duleep Trophy to hone their red-ball skill and also get the attention of the selectors.

They will start with a two-match home Test series against Bangladesh in September, followed by a three-match series against New Zealand before they travel to Down Under for the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy for a length five-match Test tour against Australia.

