Delhi Capitals star set to find a new franchise after certain release

The general trend of DC management has been getting the best young domestic players and giving them ample exposure at this level.

Delhi Capitals (DC) took massive strides in the second last cycle and qualified for playoffs consistently. However, the progress didn’t really culminate in better results in the previous cycle, for DC remained one of the most underperforming units in the competition between IPL 2022 and 2024, failing to qualify in all three seasons.

The general trend of DC management has been getting the best young domestic players and giving them ample exposure at this level. However, the move didn’t work well for the team in the latest cycle, especially in the batting department, which largely underfired collectively.

Several young and experienced batters got enough chances but couldn’t reap the desired success. One such player whose form came down significantly in the last couple of editions is Prithvi Shaw.

Also Read: Sanjiv Goenka wants LSG to emulate this IPL club's 'attitude'

Prithvi Shaw - a key member of Delhi Capitals

Prithvi Shaw made his IPL debut in 2018 for Delhi Capitals and has remained with them since then. Shaw did well in patches in the initial couple of seasons but couldn’t remain consistent.

Finally, he brought that missing consistency in his game in IPL 2021, averaging 31.93 and striking at 159.13, including four fifties. That led to his retention ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction, but Shaw couldn’t perform according to the expectations and was consistently disappointing.

The RuPay on the go four of the Match between Mumbai Indians & Delhi Capitals goes to Prithvi Shaw.#TATAIPL | @RuPay_npci | #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/K1RtBXL1Z4 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 7, 2024

He averaged 28.30 in IPL 2022, 13.25 in IPL 2023 and 24.75 in IPL 2024, and by this time, Shaw had gained ample experience at this level and should have become a set member. Still, his personal failures coincided with the team’s abysmal performances, and Shaw was among those responsible for it.

Telegram Group Join Now

While Shaw managed to keep up a high strike rate, it didn’t really make a significant difference since he hardly got going. Shaw has been dismissed under the score of 15 in 53.84% innings since 2022.

Why will Delhi Capitals leave Prithvi Shaw?

Firstly, Prithvi Shaw hasn’t churned out consistent performances to make a case for himself. Secondly, DC have better players to retain, who have been more impactful than Shaw.

Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel look for certain retentions, whereas Tristan Stubbs, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mukesh Kumar are among other quality options to look at. Then, Shaw is not uncapped, which won’t allow the team to retain him in this category.

Even in the uncapped section, Abishek Porel and Rasikh Dar Salam have done better than Shaw and will remain ahead in the order. That leaves no place for Shaw.

It’s Shaw’s fault only; the team put ample trust in him for several years, but he couldn’t rise to the occasion. A few injuries exacerbated his case, further, and Shaw is unlikely to be retained or used RTM.

Prithvi Shaw’s value in the IPL 2025 auction

If Prithvi Shaw comes into the auction, several teams will go after him for multiple reasons. First of all, Shaw is an Indian and is supremely skilled and talented, even though that hasn’t translated into performances.

Then, he has previous experience playing in the league, which would come in handy for any side he features for. With age on his side, Shaw can be a long-term investment, and some work with his technique will help him flourish again.

Almost every team requires a few Indian openers, and Shaw will be on the target list. He might fetch a massive amount, given teams prefer young guns who can play for years to come in the mega auction.

There is obvious talent, but the last few years haven’t been great for the pocket dynamite. Maybe a change in the franchise will help.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.