LSG made their debut three years back in 2022 and has yet to win their maiden IPL title.

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is one of the two latest teams to make their debut in the Indian Premier League (IPL) alongside Gujarat Titans three years back in 2022.

Owned by Sanjiv Goenka of the RPSG group, LSG has yet to win their maiden IPL title.

Although the franchise managed to qualify for the playoffs for the first two seasons, they had a disappointing show last season, missing out on a Top 4 finish after managing just seven wins and as many losses.

The LSG management is thus expected to make holistic changes ahead of the upcoming season (IPL 2025), especially with a mega-auction lined up next.

There are also rumours of skipper KL Rahul and the franchise parting ways. The speculations are even stronger due to last season's incident where Goenka was spotted having an angry chat with the wicketkeeper-batter following a loss against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Sanjiv Goenka wants LSG to emulate this IPL club's 'attitude'

Notably, Sanjiv Goenka has previously also owned another IPL franchise - Rising Pune Supergiant.

Although the team made it to the finals of the 2017 season, they couldn't win the trophy after a loss to five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians.

Thus, in a bid to taste his first IPL success, Goenka highlighted the IPL team whose attitude he thinks his current franchise should imbibe.

Goenka said, "Mumbai have a habit of winning. Everyone should emulate their never-say-die attitude. It was Pune's match to win but they lost it by themselves because of the pressure applied by Mumbai. This attitude needs to be there in Lucknow. Otherwise, we would never win. We have to be confident in ourselves."

