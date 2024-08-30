KKR bowler etches name on Lord's Honours Board with maiden Test century

He scored at a quick pace with a strike rate over 100.

A Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star bowler has entered the recordbooks after slamming his maiden Test century on Day 2 of the ongoing England vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test.

The England pacer, who was bought by the reigning Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) champions ahead of the last season, has now etched his name on the Lord's Honours Board.

Gus Atkinson scored a deft knock of 118 from 115 balls, striking at an impressive rate of 102.61.

📅 June 2024 - Never played Test cricket



📅 August 2024 - Has his name on both sides of the Lord's honours board



Gus Atkinson is some cricketer 🔥 pic.twitter.com/XHQtynVcca — England Cricket (@englandcricket) August 30, 2024

He came in when England was in spot of bother at 216/6 and remained unbeaten on 74 at stumps on Day 1 and propelled the Three Lions to 358/7.

Day 2 saw Atkinson start with a flurry of fours and he stitched a crucial 92-run stand alongside Joe Root before scripting another 85-run stand with Matthew Potts.

His knock consisted of several cracking shots and they also came at a quick pace and he smashed 14 fours and four sixes.

Gus Atkinson enters multiple elite lists with his maiden Test ton

The 26-year-old was eventually dismissed by Asitha Fernando in the 100th over. Fernando bowled a short delivery, and Atkinson swung hard after clearing his front leg. However, the ball struck the upper part of his bat, lacking the power he intended as Milan Rathnayake completed the catch at deep midwicket.

Following his maiden ton, Atkinson became the 6th player to hit a century batting at No. 8 or below, with former England pace legend Stuart Broad taking the top position with his knock of 169 which came against Pakistan in 2010.

Atkinson also became the sixth player overall to have a Test hundred and 10-fer at Lord's. He joined the likes of Gubby Allen (ENG), Keith Miller (AUS), Ian Botham (ENG), Stuart Broad (ENG) and Chris Woakes (ENG).

