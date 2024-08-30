Delhi Capitals all-rounder thinks he can replace Ravindra Jadeja

The Indian T20I team is currently going through a transition and this is where the DC star wants to capitalise and earn his place.

A Delhi Capitals (DC) all-rounder has recently expressed his ambitions of replacing the dynamic Ravindra Jadeja in India's T20I squad.

Jadeja, who was a part of the T20 World Cup 2024 winning squad, announced his retirement from the shortest format after the win, along with other veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

27-year-old Lalit Yadav is confident in his ability to step into the role vacated by Jadeja.

Speaking to PTI Videos in an interview on Thursday, Lalit said, "Yes, of course, I do see myself in the race for the slot of an all-rounder.To play for India and don its jersey is something that plays on my mind every day, it's the biggest motivation for me."

Lalit Yadav's all-round abilities can make him a valuable asset

Lalit Yadav has been a crucial player for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL and possesses the skills and mindset required to embrace the role of an all-rounder for Team India. His dual contributions with both bat and ball have garnered attention, and as competition for the spot intensifies, Lalit is eager to strengthen his case.

Yadav's confidence is rooted in his consistent performances at the domestic level and in the IPL, where he has proven his ability to thrive under pressure. For DC, he has played 27 games so far, scoring 305 runs and picking up 10 wickets.

His off-spin bowling, combined with his power-hitting in the lower-middle order, makes him a valuable asset, particularly in the T20 format.

As selectors focus on building the team with future prospects in mind, Lalit Yadav is one name to keep an eye out for. With India's next T20I series on the horizon, the cricketing world will be watching closely to see if he can turn his ambitions into reality.

