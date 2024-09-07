Former LSG pacer ruled out of entire 2024 with elbow injury

England have been dealt with a body blow as fast bowler Mark Wood has been ruled out for the remainder of 2024 due to an elbow injury.

The England cricket team has been dealt a body blow as the star cricketer Mark Wood has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2024 season due to an elbow injury. The star pacer sustained an injury on his right elbow after complaining of stiffness during the Test series against the West Indies earlier this year. Notably, the scans have revealed that Wood sustained a bone stress injury, which the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed. The right-arm pacer was seen in the action in the opening Test against Sri Lanka at the Old Trafford in Manchester but went on to miss the second and third Tests owing to the grave injuries.

The former LSG star will be under the supervision of the ECB medical staff in a bid to gain full fitness for the matches to be held next year. The 34-year-old cricketer is now set to miss England's upcoming Test tours of Pakistan and New Zealand. The England Cricket Board said that the star seamer world aims to become fit before the tour of Team India and the Champions Trophy next year.

Gutting news 💔



Mark Wood has been ruled out for the rest of the year following a right elbow injury.



Back stronger, Woody 💪 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 6, 2024



“Wood will continue to work closely with the ECB medical team on his management and rehabilitation,” the statement from the England board read.

Also Read: Former SRH Player Propels His CPL Team to Victory With Breathtaking All-round Display

I work incredibly hard on my fitness, putting in extra work with coaches and physio: Mark Wood

In the same vein, Mark Wood revealed that he has been working hard extensively on his fitness to make a comeback soon for the national side. The 34-year-old cricketer aims to be back in early 2025.

“I work incredibly hard on my fitness, putting in extra work with coaches and physios, making this even more disappointing. I will miss the rest of the year needing time to rest and build up, fully expecting to be back and firing in early 2025,” Wood wrote in a post on social media.

Also Read: RCB star credits Virat Kohli for sensational form in Delhi Premier League 2024

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube