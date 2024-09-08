RCB pacer delivers a stunning bowling performance in Duleep Trophy; Picks up 9 wickets

Fast bowler Akash Deep continued to knock the wind out of India B's batting as he followed his four-wicket effort in the first innings with a five-wicket haul in the second

Team India star cricketer Akash Deep delivered a magnificent performance in the opening round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 match between India A and India B taking place at M. Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bangalore. The RCB bowler made bold headlines with a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the game, while he also picked up a four-wicket haul in the first innings of the game, ending with match figures of 9/116 in the first round of the Duleep Trophy 2024.

It seems that the Indian pacer has auditioned well for the forthcoming two matches of the Test series against Bangladesh, which is set to kick off on September 19 at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai with his sensational bowling performance.

- 4 wickets in 1st innings.

- 5 wickets in 2nd innings.



AKASH DEEP is sealing the 4th seamer spot in Indian Test cricket. 👌 pic.twitter.com/4g5BeJ7AF4 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 8, 2024



It was earlier reported that Team India selectors will pick up the Men in Blue's squad for the two-match Test series against Bangladesh after the culmination of the first round of the Duleep Trophy 2024. This could be an ideal opportunity for Akash Deep to break into the team, especially with the unlikely participation of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Fantastic 🖐️



Akash Deep has bowled brilliantly and picked up 9 wickets in the match 🙌



Re-live his five-wicket haul in the 2nd innings 📽️🔽 #DuleepTrophy | @IDFCFIRSTBank



Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/eQyu38Erb1 pic.twitter.com/Cc95TyaqdU — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) September 8, 2024



Akash Deep seems one of the best among all the pacers making appearances in the Duleep Trophy 2024

Notably, the 27-year-old cricketer will be looking to get the spot in the red-ball game after a stunning debut in whites against England earlier this year. The speedster received his international call-up against England in Ranchi. The Bihar-born bowler made a mark right away by dismissing some of the great English batters with the likes of Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, and Zak Crawley.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing showdown between India A and India B, the right-arm pacer managed to extract enough seam movement and bowled the control. By far, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowler seems one of the best among all the pacers making appearances in the Duleep Trophy 2024 teams, with his precision and ability to trouble the senior batters in the game.

