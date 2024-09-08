Despite loss, India D captain pleased with crucial second innings knock that could aid India selection

Despite the loss, Iyer was elated with his knock in the second innings, where he was looking to show positive intent.

Team India's star cricketer Shreyas Iyer kicked off his red-ball domestic season with a fiery fifty in the opening round of the Duleep Trophy 2024. Despite the star batter's great effort, his side, India D, was not able to defeat Ruturaj Gaikwad and his men. The 29-year-old cricketer took the attack to the opposition after failing in the first innings of the game. The KKR captain went on to attack the pacers early in the innings and notched up a great fifty despite the ball swinging around at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur. Meanwhile, the stylish right-handed batter was seen happy with his innings and said he needed to put the pacers on the backfoot.

Shreyas Iyer feels that he needed to showcase the intent with the bat after India C bowlers were too great and bowling into the right areas to get his wicket in the first round. The middle-order batter wanted to capitalize on his intent but unfortunately suffered the loss against India C.

I just wanted to take the attack and see if we could get a decent total on board: Shreyas Iyer

"It was necessary for me to show intent because their bowlers were bowling great, in the right areas and the ball was seaming as well. I just wanted to take the attack and see if we could get a decent total on board. When the ball got old, it was stopping a bit. I wanted to capitalise on my intent, but, I would take that fifty any day," Shreyas Iyer said after the conclusion of the match.

Iyer was lauded for his effort by the fans on social media who loved watching the aggression of the cricket. The Mumbai-born cricketer put out some breathtaking lofted shots and powerful cuts to hammer 54 off 44 balls.

However, Iyer's effort wasn't enough for India D to win the game. Ruturaj Gaikwad led India C to chase down over 230 runs with four wickets in hand to win the opening game.

