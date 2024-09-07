Watch: Rishabh Pant taunts Kuldeep Yadav with a prank during Duleep Trophy 2024 game

Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was seen pulling the leg of star spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was seen on-air during the ongoing Duleep Trophy fixture between India A and India B taking place at M. Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium on September 7.

Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant was seen pulling the leg of star spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was seen on-air during the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024 fixture between India A and India B taking place at M. Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium on September 7. When Kuldeep Yadav came out to bat, Rishabh Pant hilariously looked to block Yadav's way by putting his finger in the helmet. This was then followed up by the 26-year-old cricketer looking to twist Kuldeep's hand as well in a playful gesture.

Watch the full video here:



Notably, both the star cricketers have been playing together in the Indian Premier League with the Delhi Capitals and also the Indian team in the international setup across all three formats of the game. However, Kuldeep Yadav's innings did not result too much, as he was dismissed for just one run in the game by his Delhi Capitals teammate Mukesh Kumar by LBW.

Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant are expected to make their way in the upcoming two matches of the Test series against Bangladesh

Speaking about the game here, India A side seems on the ropes as they have three wickets to spare and trail behind over 100 runs in the first innings of the game. No player from the side was able to keep their momentum going as they were dismissed after getting a solid start to their innings.On the other hand, India B rode on the magnificent innings owing to the 19-year-old cricketer Musheer Khan, who scored 181 along with Navdeep Saini, who also hammered a valiant fifty.

Meanwhile, both Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant are expected to make their way in the upcoming two matches of the Test series against Bangladesh, which is set to commence on September 19 at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai. Pant has yet to play the red-ball game since his horrific car accident, which ruled him out for over a year.

