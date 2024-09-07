India's future Test spin hopeful snares seven-wicket haul in Duleep Trophy

The Gujarat Titans star went on to scalp seven wickets at the Rular Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur on September 7. These seem to be his best figures at this venue in a first-class game.

Star cricketer Manav Suthar shone on Day 3 of the ongoing Duleep Trophy 2024 with a seven-wicket haul for India C. With veteran spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja dominating red-ball cricket with their finger spin for more than a decade, the realization has recently come about who would succeed them in all three game formats. The Indian team has rarely looked past, and with the veterans now nearing the twilight of their cricketing careers, the hunt is on for another finger spinner. While the likes of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav are already flourishing in their roles in all game formats, Manav Suthar's impressive performance has brought a breath of fresh air.

The Gujarat Titans star went on to scalp seven wickets at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur on September 7. These seem to be his best figures at this venue in a first-class game. The 22-year-old cricketer's exploits with the ball began by the end of Day 2 in the match between India C and India D.

Manav Suthar cleaned up the tail, culminating with magical figures of 7/49 in 19.1 overs for India C

Meanwhile, India D skipper Shreyas Iyer and star batter Devdutt Padikkal played a great inning, both smashing half-centuries under pressure. However, the side lost the five wickets in the last and final session, with Suthar claiming all five of them in the last 15 overs of the day. The left-arm spinner later cleaned up the tail, culminating with magical figures of 7/49 in 19.1 overs on Saturday, September 19.

Meanwhile, the Rajasthan-born star made his Ranji Trophy debut for his state in 2022, scalping 65 wickets in 14 first-class matches. However, the 22-year-old cricketer's breakthrough came in 2022–23, when he emerged as Rajasthan's leading wicket-taker with 39 wickets to his name.

