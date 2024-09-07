Australia superstar rates Virat Kohli bottom of Fab Four, explains why

Yet, going by the numbers, Kohli is way ahead of the other three in the white-ball formats.

Australia's women's team captain Alyssa Healy has said that if she purely bases the Fab Four of men's cricket on the basis of the numbers and stats, she will put India's swashbuckling batter Virat Kohli in the fourth spot. Notably, the last four years have witnessed Kohli's stakes fall by miles, especially from the level that he had reached before that, especially from 2012 to 2019, when he was almost unbeatable in terms of the number of runs he scored.

Since 2014, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Joe Root, and Steve Smith have made and broken all existing records in their cricketing journey and have taken their respective sides to the epitome of the level. Meanwhile, Australia's star cricketer Healy asked to rank the Fab four, with the top-most player being the greatest according to her.

But if you're basing it on number, Kohli is going to sit fourth for me: Alyssa Healy

In the same vein, the 34-year-old cricketer acknowledged that all four cricketers are great, but surprising enough, the Aussie star placed Virat Kohli in the fourth spot. The stylish right-handed batter revealed that she has put Kohli on number four on the basis of the numbers while ranking him at the top position in everything else.

"But I actually rate him as No. 1 in everything else. But if you're basing it on number, Kohli is going to sit fourth for me. I'm looking at it analytically. I think about how much cricket he plays and that's where I look at his stats. But if I look at it analytically, he is going to sit fourth," Healy said on the LiSTNR Sport podcast.

Meanwhile, the Aussie star cricketer ranked not her campatriot Steve Smith but Kane Williamson as the greatest among the Fab four. The wicketkeeper batter said that her choice was the Kiwi batter because he is a one-man army in the New Zealand team, unlike Virat Kohli, who has quite a big name as support.

"Williamson has carried the whole New Zealand team, whereas for Virat, he is the greatest player in the world, let's be real," she added further.

