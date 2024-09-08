Watch: SRH star Nitish Kumar Reddy pulls off a stunning catch to dismiss Mayank Agarwal

Nitish Kumar Reddy stood in the second slip position when opening batter Mayank Agarwal nicked the short-of-length delivery by RCB pacer Yash Dayal, which darted towards him.

Nitish Kumar Reddy stood in the second slip position when opening batter Mayank Agarwal nicked the short-of-length delivery by RCB pacer Yash Dayal, which darted towards him.

Nitish Kumar Reddy stood in the second slip position when opening batter Mayank Agarwal nicked the short-of-length delivery by RCB pacer Yash Dayal, which darted towards him.

Sunrisers Hyderabad star Nitish Kumar Reddy might not have had much to say with the bat during the opening round of the Duleep Trophy 2024 for India B, but his spectacular catch resulted in the side getting themselves back in the game on the last and final day against India A at M. Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bangalore.

Nitish Kumar Reddy stood in the second slip position when opening batter Mayank Agarwal nicked the short-of-length delivery by RCB pacer Yash Dayal, which darted towards him. The 21-year-old cricketer pulled off a diving catch that bobbled away, but he kept it in his hands to give India B an early breakthrough in the second innings.

NITISH KUMAR REDDY PULLS OFF A CRACKER IN THE SLIPS...!!! 🎯🤯pic.twitter.com/x4JP7uDBBj — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 8, 2024



Nitish Kumar Reddy will be expected to take up some of the bowling duties as well as the day goes by

Notably, the right-arm pacer will be expected to take up some of the bowling duties as well as the day goes by. The star seamer chipped in with 11 overs in the first innings, where he went wicketless but maintained a great economy of 1.7. The Vizag-born star could be a vital asset in building the pressure from one end so that the bowler on the other end can get the breakthroughs.

Also Read: KKR star blasts four sixes in an over against West Indies pacer in CPL 2024

Team India B will be aiming to get all six wickets by the end of Day 4, as Yash Dayal starred in the morning session with three wickets while star pacer Navdeep Saini got rid of star batter Shubman Gill yet again. The first wicket collapse has resulted in India A being at risk of suffering the loss despite being in the winning spot after the great starts from Shubman Gill and Riyan Parag. Meanwhile, the senior cricketers have not been able to capitalize on their starts and are in dire need of some stunning partnerships to help them carry through to the end of the day for a draw or even a win.

Also Read: Despite loss, India D captain pleased with crucial second innings knock that could aid India selection

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube