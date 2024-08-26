RCB bowler sizzles in UP T20 League to raise stocks ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Earlier this year, he was also offered a BCCI central contract.

A Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star has turned heads after registering unreal stats in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh (UP T20 League).

During the recent match between Gorakhpur Lions and Noida Super Kings, RCB and Gorakhpur bowler Yash Dayal finished his spell, leaking just three runs from as many overs while also managing a maiden over and 15 dot balls.

While Dayal did not pick up any wickets, his tight bowling and an incredible economy of only 1.0 helped the Gorakhpur Lions eventually win the contest by a massive margin of 91 runs in the end.

This performance from the 26-year-old will definitely help raise his stocks ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) mega-auction.

Earlier this year, Dayal was also offered a BCCI central contract, hinting that his India debut might soon be on the cards.

ALSO READ: Gujarat Titans youngster set to make Test debut after impressive performances

Yash Dayal has scripted a promising turnaround in his career

Yash Dayal joined the Gujarat franchise in 2022 and made a strong impact in his debut season, claiming 9 wickets in 11 matches and playing a key role in Gujarat’s championship victory. He was retained for the 2023 season, but an unexpected turn of events saw Rinku Singh smash 29 runs in a last-over chase, hurting Dayal’s reputation and confidence.

However, in 2024, he was picked up by RCB and made a strong comeback, taking 15 wickets in 14 matches.

Dayal played a crucial role in helping RCB qualify for the playoffs as well. In a critical clash between RCB and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the winner would secure the last available playoff spot.

With 16 runs needed in the final over and MS Dhoni at the crease, Dayal was entrusted with the ball. The 26-year-old sought redemption, and despite being hit for a six on the first ball, he kept his composure, conceding only one more run in the over and dismissing MS Dhoni, sealing a tense victory.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.