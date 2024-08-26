Gujarat Titans youngster set to make Test debut after impressive performances

He was bought by GT during last year's auction in Dubai for INR 50 lakhs.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) earlier today, announced a 20-member squad for their one-off Test match against New Zealand, slated to be played from September 9-13.

Interestingly, a talented Gujarat Titans youngster has been named in the preliminary Afghanistan squad and is likely to make his debut in the longest format after some impressive performances.

ACB announces preliminary squad before the one-off test against New Zealand



The ACB Selection Committee named a 20-member preliminary Squad for the one-off test match against New Zealand from September 9-13 in Greater Noida, India.



Read More: https://t.co/lj48usZ7u6 pic.twitter.com/8XZy4N9ZYz — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) August 26, 2024

Bought by GT during last year's auction in Dubai for INR 50 lakhs, dynamic all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai will now hope to make his mark in red-ball cricket.

Omarzai impressed during last year's ODI World Cup where the right-handed batter amassed 353 runs in eight innings at an average of 70.60 and a strike rate of 97.78 with three half-centuries. He also took key wickets in the middle overs, finishing the mega event with 7 scalps to his name.

In the T20 World Cup 2024 earlier this year as well, Omarzai played a key role in Aghanistan's historic first-ever appearance in the semis of an ICC tournament. Azmatullah finished as his team's third-highest run-scorer, amassing 111 runs in 8 games.

Big stars missing from Afghanistan squad for New Zealand Test

Afghanistan, who last played a Test match against Ireland in February earlier this year, currently ranks at the 12th position in the ICC Test rankings, below teams like Ireland, Zimbabwe, and Bangladesh.

The 20-member squad is expected to leave for India on August 28 and attend a one-week preparation camp in Greater Noida. Meanwhile, the officials have confirmed that they will announce the final squad for the one-off Test after the camp.

However, interestingly, prominent Afghanistan stars like Rashid Khan, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Fazalhaq Farooqi, and Naveen-Ul-Haq are not a part of the preliminary Test squad.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians set to eye CSK pace bowling duo ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Telegram Group Join Now

Afghanistan Squad For New Zealand One-Off Test:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (captain), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Baheer Shah Mahboob, Ikram Alikhel (wk), Shahidullah Kamal, Gulbadin Naib, Afsar Zazai (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ziaurrahman Akbar, Shamsurrahman, Qais Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Nijat Masoud, Farid Ahmad Malik, Naveed Zadran, Khalil Ahmad and Yama Arab.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.