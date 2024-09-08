KKR star blasts four sixes in an over against West Indies pacer in CPL 2024

Rahmanullah Gurbaz brought hell down to West Indies pacer Matthew Forde in the third over of the innings

Kolkata Knight Riders star batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz showed his classic form in the 10th match of the ongoing Caribbean Premier League encounter between the Guyana Amazon Warriors and St. Lucia Kings at Daren Sammy Cricket Ground on Sunday, September 8. The Amazon Warriors completely dominated the game throughout and won convincingly.

Speaking about the game here, it was Warriors skipper Imran Tahir who won the toss and invited the opponents to bat first into the game. Notably, after being sent to bat first in the game, the Amazon Warriors bowler seems to have had a great time in the game as they ran rampant and shattered the St. Lucia Kings battling line-up.

The Faf du Plessis-led side had an awful start to the game as the top order and middle order weren't able to put up the runs. However, it was 45 runs off the stand between Matthew Forde and Tim Seifert, which bolstered their side. The side was just able to manage 100 runs before being bundled out in the 15th over of the game.

Also Read: CSK star makes shocking retirement from international cricket

However, during the chase, the Warriors had a great start, thanks to the amazing batting display from opening batters Tim Robinson and Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Gurbaz's aggressive batting style was evident from the start of the game, and it proved to be a successful strategy for them.

Also Read: Rahul Dravid rejected 'blank cheque' from other IPL franchise before joining Rajasthan Royals

Watch: Rahmanullah Gurbaz brought hell down to West Indies pacer Matthew Forde in the third over of the innings



The KKR batter brought hell down to Matthew Forde in the third over of the inning. The 22-year-old cricketer commenced the over with six. Forde made a small comeback in the next ball as he beat the outside edge of Gurbaz's bat. However, the stylish right-handed Afghan batter was relentless, and in the next three balls, he hit three straight sixes. However, the top-order batter did not stop there, as he hit Pierre for three more sixes in the seventh over of the inning, which coasted an easy win to the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Telegram Group Join Now

Also Read: Despite loss, India D captain pleased with crucial second innings knock that could aid India selection

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube