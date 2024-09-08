CSK star makes shocking retirement from international cricket

English star cricketer Moeen Ali has announced his retirement from international cricket. The star all-rounder announced his retirement from Test cricket soon after the culmination of the Ashes 2023, and now, after failing to get into the England squad for the upcoming white-ball Australia tour, the 37-year-old cricketer decided to step aside from international cricket and continue his journey in a plethora of the franchise and domestic leagues across the globe. The Chennai Super Kings star was part of the ODI World Cup winning squad in 2019 and the T20 World Cup winning squad in 2022.

The Birmingham-born cricketer has represented the national team in 138 ODIs, amassing 2355 runs with 111 scalps to his name. In T20Is, the star all-rounder has made appearances in 92 matches and scored 1229 runs with a solid strike rate of 142.41 with 51 wickets to his name.

Meanwhile, after failing to qualify for the finals of the 2024 T20 World Cup following their loss to Team India by 68 runs, the English team management called up for a few changes and wanted to bring in younger players into the set-up. That's the same reason why Moeen Ali and Jonny Bairstow failed to get into the team for the Australia series.

Even retiring, I don't feel it's because I'm not good enough, I still feel I can play: Moeen Ali

Reflecting upon the same, Moeen Ali accepted that this is the time for the younger generation to step up after he didn't get the chance to make an appearance for the series against Australia. The 37-year-old cricketer acknowledged that he won't be ever getting the chance for the English side to play. The CSK sensation mentioned that he wanted to represent England again in international cricket but understood that the side needs to evolve into a new cycle.

"I'm 37 years old and didn't get picked for this month's Australia series. It's time for the next generation, which was also explained to me. I could hold on and try to play for England again, but I know in reality I won't. Even retiring, I don't feel it's because I'm not good enough, I still feel I can play. But I get how things are, and the team needs to evolve into another cycle. It's about being real to myself," Moeen Ali said in a Daily Mail interview.

