CSK star replaces Pakistan opener in CPL 2024

This will be his maiden stint in the CPL.

In a recent development coming in, a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star has joined the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2024) and will be representing the Guyana Amazon Warriors.

England and CSK all-rounder Moeen Ali will replace Pakistan's Saim Ayub in the Warriors' team in what will be Moeen's maiden CPL stint.

The Pakistani youngster recently played in the Bangladesh Test series, where his team faced a surprising 0-2 defeat. Ayub's absence is a significant setback for GAW, as he was the second-highest run-scorer in CPL 2023, amassing 478 runs with an impressive average of 43.45 and a strike rate of 142.26. His remarkable performance played a key role in helping the franchise secure their first CPL title last year.

Following the Bangladesh Tests, Ayub will participate in Pakistan's domestic 50-over tournament, the Champions One Day Cup, which overlaps with the CPL.

Moeen Ali's arrival date for CPL 2024 still uncertain

Meanwhile, Moeen is also expected to miss some CPL matches too as he is currently representing the Birmingham Bears in the ongoing T20 Blast back in England. Although the Bears were knocked out in the quarterfinals by Gloucestershire, Moeen's exact arrival date for the CPL remains uncertain. In the meantime, New Zealand power-hitter Tim Robinson will fill in for Moeen.

Robinson will also serve as a replacement for Afghanistan wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who will depart the CPL after the Barbados leg to fulfil his national team commitments. However, Gurbaz is expected to return for the later stages of CPL 2024, at which point Robinson will step aside.

Moeen has been in excellent form in the T20 Blast, excelling both with the bat and ball. He has averaged 41 with a strike rate of 161.41, and with the ball, he has maintained an impressive average of 12.40 with an economy rate of under 8.50.

