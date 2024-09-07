[WATCH] Rahul Dravid's first words after becoming Rajasthan Royals coach

Rahul Dravid has previously been associated with the Rajasthan Royals as a player and mentor.

Indian Premier League (IPL) inaugural winners Rajasthan Royals (RR) recently announced the onboarding of T20 World Cup 2024 winning coach Rahul Dravid ahead of the next season (IPL 2025).

The Royals haven't been able to replicate the success they had in the first season and have since been in the hunt for their second IPL title.

Thus, they have now pinned their hopes on Dravid, who has previously played as well as mentored the franchise.

Now, in a video shared by the franchise on their official social media handles across platforms, the newly appointed coach could be seen arriving for a meeting to get down to work right away.

Dressed in a pink T-shirt, matching the Rajasthan team's colour, Dravid is seen walking into a room for a meeting with the franchise's officials.

"Hello! So this is where the IPL is won," Dravid said as he greeted everyone present with his opening words.

Watch the video below.

Right into the thick of things from Day 1! 👊 pic.twitter.com/J3KSxkhnBI — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 7, 2024

Rajasthan Royals hoping to benefit from Rahul Dravid's coaching success

Rahul Dravid was associated with RR from 2011 to 2015, initially as a player and later as a coach. After retiring as a player in 2013, he took on the role of the team’s coach in 2014.

However, this time Dravid joins with umpteen coaching experience under his hat and the RR franchise will hope to benefit from it.

Under his guidance, the Indian cricket team reached the finals of all three major ICC tournaments: the World Test Championship (WTC), the ODI World Cup, and the T20 World Cup.

ALSO READ: India's future Test spin hopeful snares seven-wicket haul in Duleep Trophy

Although the team faced tough losses against Australia in the WTC and ODI World Cup finals, India triumphed in the T20 World Cup earlier this year, securing a thrilling seven-run victory against South Africa in the final held in Barbados.

Telegram Group Join Now

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube