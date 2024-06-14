Watch: KKR star takes two screamers in two balls in the T20 World Cup 2024

The Afghanistan cricket team sealed their spot in the Super 8 stage of the T20 World Cup 2024 with a great 7-wicket win over Papua New Guinea, which took place on June 14 at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Trinidad and Tribago. Notably, this match witnessed Afghanistan players dominating the game and producing stellar performances, especially Fazalhaq Farooqi and wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Speaking about the game here, it was Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan who won the toss and invited PNG to bat first in the game. Notably, by sending them to bat first, the Afghanistan bowlers quickly went on to crush PNG's top order in the game, which gave them an early breakthrough.

Star bowler Farooqi led the attack and took two crucial wickets after PNG captain Assad Vala's reckless run-out in the second over opened the floodgates. Following the same, the 23-year-old went on to bowl a length delivery, just outside off, on the first ball of the third over. The ball he hit did not swing back in; instead, it carried the angle. Star batter Lega Siaka gave it a nibble, and the ball won its outer edge. However, Afghanistan wicketkeeper Rahmanullah Gurbaz made a spectacular catch while jumping to his right, showcasing remarkable strength.

Farooqi bowled a second delivery on the very next ball, which pitched sharply back. The ball touched the inner edge, prompting Sese Bau to play at it. Following the same, KKR star Gurbaz caught another spectacular catch, jumping to his right once again to dismantle PNG's top order of the game.

Watch Rahmanullah Gurbaz take two stunning catches here

Speaking about the game here, after being sent to bat first, the PNG side were just able to post 95 runs before being bundled out of the game in 19.5 overs. However, during the chase, the Rashid Khan-led side didn't have an ideal start as Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zardan departed quickly. However, Gulbadin Naib played the crucial role as the 33-year-old star went on to hammer unbeaten 49 runs from 36 balls, featuring four boundaries and two sixes to help his side enter the next stage. Notably, with Afghanistan winning the group stage over PNG, the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side suffered a bizarre exit.

