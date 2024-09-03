LSG Youngster Aims for Consistency Ahead of IPL 2025 Auction

He was roped in by the LSG franchise during the IPL 2022 mega-auction.

A talented Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) youngster has opened up on his ambitions ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) mega-auction.

The 24-year-old is currently plying his trade in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL 2024) and is enjoying stellar form.

Ayush Badoni, who was roped in by the LSG franchise in the IPL 2022 mega-auction for his base price of INR 20 lakhs, is currently the second-highest run-scorer in the DPL tournament, having amassed 515 runs in eight games at an average of 64.38 and a strike rate of 226.87.

Now with the IPL mega-auction lined up next, Badoni revealed that he had been practising specifically to hone his skills, especially with an average performance in the last IPL season, where he scored 235 runs in 14 games at an average of 137.43.

Ayush Badoni aims for consistency ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Badoni mentioned that after a disappointing IPL season this year, he focused on practicing how to hit spinners for big shots. The promising young player also talked about his work on facing the new ball and opined that these training sessions have contributed to his strong performance in the DPL.

Badoni was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times, “After the IPL, I have practised a lot to try and hit spinners against sixes. I have also trained a lot against the newer ball. I like to bat at No.3 or 4. That is helping in DPL." He added, "DPL is a great platform for youngsters to showcase their talent and try to get into Delhi’s team and even IPL. I see this like a mini-IPL for myself. It is good practice for the IPL."

