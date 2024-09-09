Former CSK player names four Mumbai Indians and three RCB stars in all-time T20I XI

Former South African pacer Chris Morris has revealed his all-time T20 XI, comprising some of cricket's most illustrious names.

Former South African cricketer Chris Morris has revealed his all-time T20I XI in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, featuring some of the most illustrious names in his list. Leading the charge at the top of the order is 2024 T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma, considered one of the biggest hitters. The 37-year-old cricketer has placed West Indies legendary batter Chris Gayle as another top-order batter in his elite list.

At number three, Morris has placed former South African captain AB de Villiers, his former teammate. The star cricketer revealed that Villiers has the unique ability to turn games on his head. Meanwhile, former India captain Virat Kohli, known for his consistency and chasing power, placed at number four in the Morris list.

Meanwhile, the middle order boasts the explosive Kieron Pollard at number five, known for his devastating finishing skills. In addition, the captaincy and wicketkeeping duties are assigned to legendary cricketer and former CSK captain MS Dhoni, whose calm demeanor and leadership are invaluable assets. The 43-year-old cricketer is known as one of the most successful skippers in the history of the game, having guided Team India to win all three ICC elite titles under his leadership.

In the lower middle order, the former Proteas placed all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the seventh spot, blending aggressive batting with effective seam bowling. Meanwhile, KKR star all-rounder Sunil Narine found himself in the eighth spot.

The bowling attack features a deadly trio of India's pacer Jasprit Bumrah at number nine, Sri Lankan legendary cricketer Lasith Malinga at number ten, and Australia's Brett Lee at number eleven. Notably, the Pretoria-born star didn't name any players from England, New Zealand, or Pakistan, while five Indian players were placed on his list. Meanwhile, Morris List also marks the notable absence of some of the prominent stars and some of the biggest hitters.

Chris Morris’ all-time T20 XI:



Rohit Sharma, Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Virat Kohli, Kieron Pollard, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Sunil Narine, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, and Brett Lee.

