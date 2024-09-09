KKR considering two former players to boost coaching staff after Gautam Gambhir's Departure

Gambhir has also taken with himself Abhishek Nayar and Ryan Ten Doeschate, two key members of the KKR coaching staff, to the Indian team.

IPL 2024 champions Kolkata Knight Riders are set to search for a team mentor for the upcoming edition. Gautam Gambhir, as a mentor, played a crucial role in the franchise's massive success in the 2024 Indian Premier League, but he accepted a dream job offer for the Indian team's head coach spot and left the side just after the year. The former India opening batter exit left a big hole to fill in KKR's coaching staff as Gautam Gambhir also took Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate alongside him as part of Men in Blue's coaching staff.

It has been reported that defending champions Gautam Gambhir have started seizing to replace Gautam Gambhir ahead of the IPL 2025, and a current report showcases that former KKR all-rounder and South African legend Jacques Kallis is one of the frontrunners to get the job. Kallis has had a past with KKR, as he was part of the IPL 2012 and 2014 IPL-winning side under Gautam Gambhir's leadership. The star player was also a part of the coaching staff in the past. The legendary cricketer was named a batting consultant in the IPL 2015. It has been reported that Shreyas Iyer and Co.'s side are looking to bring him back into the coaching staff to assist head coach Chandrakant Pandit.

The two top contenders for the big spot at KKR are Ricky Ponting and Kumar Sangakkara

Meanwhile, the other two top contenders for the big spot at KKR are the 2003 ODI World Cup-winning captain and former Delhi Capitals coach Ricky Ponting. In addition, legendary Sri Lanka cricketer Kumar Sangakkara has also been named as the top contender to join the side.

Notably, the former has parted ways with the Delhi Capitals side, while former India head coach Rahul Dravid has replaced the Sri Lankan legend as the new Rajasthan Royals head coach. However, Sangakkara is expected to stay at the Royals as a Director of Operations, which leaves KKR with Ricky Ponting and Kallis.

