KL Rahul or Sarfaraz Khan: India make their choice for Bangladesh Test

Indian team management has kept an eye on the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, and looking at that, the more experienced KL Rahul will get the nod ahead of flamboyant Sarfaraz Khan in the Bangladesh Tests.

As Team India gears up for its season-opening Test series against Bangladesh, commencing on September 19 at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai, middle-order batter KL Rahul has been confirmed to make the appearance in the first Test match ahead of Sarfaraz Khan. As per the Indian Cricket Board official, while Sarfaraz Khan impressed with his fearless performance in the home series against England earlier this year, KL Rahul's experience in Test cricket gives him the edge.

Despite Sarfaraz Khan's magnificent Test debut with two half-centuries against England, the Indian team management and selectors have chosen to rely on KL Rahul's seasoned presence. Having played over 50 Test matches, the LSG captain's return after the grave injuries has reassured the selectors. The star batter's recent match fitness and performances in domestic cricket, featuring the half-century in the Duleep Trophy, further cement his spot in the playing XI.

KL Rahul was not dropped but got injured: BCCI Sources

The BCCI officials have emphasized that the team's decision is not just focused on the Bangladesh series but also on the crucial Australia tour in November. KL Rahul's prior experience in tough overseas conditions, including centuries in venues like Sydney and Lord's, played an imperative role in his selection over the Mumbai batter.

The Indian Cricket Board's top officials revealed that KL Rahul was never out of the Test team owing to poor form but due to his injuries. The sources further highlighted some of the prestigious knocks, which make him a crucial cog for India's Test series against Pat Cummins and his men.

"For people on the outside, they don't understand how a team works and what are the systems in place. In his last three Test matches, KL scored a century in South Africa, one of the best Test knocks in recent times and 86 at Hyderabad in the last Test he played before injury. He was not dropped but got injured. So, he is fit and available, scored a fifty in Duleep, got match time and he will start," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

