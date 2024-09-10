From Duleep Trophy debut to India A squad: Musheer Khan set to travel for Australia tour

BCCI Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar is keen to fast-track the young talent into the India A setup, as he is impressed by Musheer's temperament and ability to perform in high-stakes situations.

Musheer Khan, brother of Test cricketer Sarfaraz Khan, is all set to be fast-tracked into the India A squad for the Australian tour later this year on the back of his mammoth century in the 2024 Duleep Trophy first-round game. The 19-year-old cricketer has reportedly grabbed the eye of the chief selector, Ajit Agarkar, with his magnificent batting display under pressure for India B during the clash against India A at M. Chinnaswamy Cricket Stadium in Bangalore.

Also Read: KL Rahul or Sarfaraz Khan: India make their choice for Bangladesh Test

Musheer, coming to bat at number three during his Duleep Trophy debut game, the stylish right-handed batter did not lose his focus on wickets losing on the other side, and he went on to hammer 181—his third first-class hundred. His crucial knock rescued India B from an awful 94/7 and enabled them to post 321, which turned out to be a decisive factor as they won the game by 76 runs against Shubman Gill-led India A.

Meanwhile, as per the news agency PTI, it has been reported that the young Musheer Khan, who already had the dream first-class season, is all set to travel to Australia for the Team India A shadow tour, which sets to have three four-day Tests. After amassing a double-century in the Ranji Quarterfinal and a century in the final game, the 19-year-old cricketer has come on the selection committee's radar.

Also Read: How Virat Kohli instilled confidence in under-fire Yash Dayal during RCB vs CSK thriller in IPL 2024

Musheer Khan could be a very good option for the Indian team: Vijay Dahiya

Speaking about the same subject, former India cricketer Vijay Dahiya also lauded Musheer Khan's innings. The former wicketkeeper batter said that the young batter's mindset is very strong, which makes him an exceptional cricketer while adding that he can be a great option for the Indian team.

“What makes Musheer different is his mindset, which is very strong. I can’t predict the future but if he keeps on scoring runs consistently, he could be a very good option for the Indian team,” Dahiya told PTI videos.

Also Read: Written off by coach as a 16-year-old, CSK pacer dreams of taking 100 Test wickets for India

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube