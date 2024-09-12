Australia pacer ruled out of England tour, former Delhi Capitals pacer called up as replacement

The Australia cricket team's fine start to their series of white-ball games against England has been sourced by another injury concern for one of their pace bowlers. Notably, the Aussie star pacer, Xavier Bartlett, became the recent worry for the side when he failed to complete his spell with what seems to be a side injury during Australia's 28-run win over England in the first T20I game at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.

The 25-year-old cricketer had to leave the field at Rose Bowl, clutching the side, with balls remaining in his great four-over spell, and it proved the end of his evening, leaving T20I captain Mitchell Marsh upset for the emerging cricketer. Marsh was extremely disappointed after Bartlett suffered an injury and seems optimistic about his comeback in the national squad.

“Disappointing any time you see a young bowler go down. I think he’s hurt his side, but hopefully it’s not too bad,” Australian captain Mitch Marsh said.

The current injury spoils what had been another impressive outing for the man from Adelaide in just his fourth game since making his debut against the West Indies earlier this year. His absence would pose another problem for Mitchell Marsh and his men, with their fast bowling stocks already depleted after their other setbacks and with seven more white-ball matches to be played against England.

The selectors have named former Delhi Capitals star Ben Dwarshuis as Xavier Bartlett's replacement

Meanwhile, the selectors have named former Delhi Capitals star Ben Dwarshuis as Bartlett's replacement. The 30-year-old cricketer is set to fly ahead of the ODIs to boost the pace assault of the Australian team. The left-arm pacer is uncapped in the ODIs, however, he has appeared in the three T20Is. Ben was picked by the Punjab Kings in 2018 but later brought to the Delhi Capitals side in 2021 as a replacement for England star all-round Chris Woakes, who had pulled out of the tournament due to personal reasons.

Bartlett came into the side as a replacement for star all-rounder Aaron Hardie, who now looms as a likely replacement for the second game when the series moves to Cardiff on Saturday. The side already lost Nathan Ellis from the UK tour but called up left-armer Ben Dwarshuis.

Telegram Group Join Now

Over the past week, Nathan Ellis has had to leave the UK tour with a hamstring injury, while Riley Meredith, his planned replacement, also failed to recover on time from a side injury that he suffered during the Scottish leg of the UK tour.

Also Read: Watch: Shubman Gill takes magnificent diving catch to dismiss Rishabh Pant in Duleep Trophy

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube