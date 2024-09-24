Former RCB and India player thinks Australia have upper hand for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Former India wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik reckons that Australia have the upper hand in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 which is scheduled to take place in Australia from November 22

Team India, who has recently thwarted the Bangladesh team by 280 runs in the first Test match at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai, is all set to travel to Australia later this year to take part in the upcoming five matches of the Test series, which is slated to commence on November 22 in Perth. The Men in Blue have won the last two editions of the historic Border Gavaskar Trophy played on Australian soil, and under Rohit Sharma's leadership, the side will be looking to complete the hat-trick this time around.

Ahead of the much-anticipated series, former India cricketer Dinesh Karthik has come up with his bold predictions. The 39-year-old cricketer feels that the hosts have an upper hand, and it will be very hard for Rohit Sharma and his men to win the series for the third time. The former RCB stalwart acknowledged that if India can win it, it will go under one of the most elite things the team has ever achieved.

It’s going to be very hard for India to beat them on Australian shores for the third time on the bounce: Dinesh Karthik

"I can’t tell the exact score line, but I do think Australia have the upper hand. It’s going to be very hard for India to beat them on Australian shores for the third time on the bounce. It’s no easy task. But if India do it, it will be one of the greatest things the Indian cricket team has ever achieved, no doubt about it," Dinesh Karthik said on Cricbuzz.

Notably, the Aussies haven't won a Test series since getting the better of the Virat Kohli-led side in the 2014-15 edition of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. In addition, Rohit Sharma and his men defeated Australia last year. However, Pat Cummins and his men managed to take revenge for the series against Team India during the 2023 World Test Championship Final, which was played from June 9 to 13.

