[Watch] RCB Batter Suffers a Bizarre Dismissal in International Match

Australia's star cricketer Ellyse Perry was left bamboozled by a delivery from New Zealand star cricketer Amelia Kerr during the second T20I that took place in Harrup Park in Australia on Sunday. Perry, who was batting on 34, looked to scalp the pace and play an orthodox sweep shot against the spinners. However, the ball ended up landing on her boot, which was then lobbed the ball to the wicketkeeper's hands. Following this shot, the RCB batter might have lost the balance in the crucial game, which resulted in her going out of the crease area, prompting the stumping by the wicketkeeper.

What's happened here 🫣



Ellyse Perry lost track of the ball! #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/vpaEgDGXR9 — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) September 22, 2024



The defending T20 World Cup champions went on to set the target of 142 with three balls to spare. The captain, Alyssa Healy, went on to finish as the pick of the batters, smashing 38 off 25 ball deliveries.

Australia Women have won the second T20I by New Zealand Women by 29 runs. Aussie captain Alyssa Healy made 38 runs from 25 balls, featuring six boundaries with a solid strike rate of 152. Ellyse Perry made 34 runs on 33 before her bizarre runout. Gardener later chipped in 18 runs to help the side post 142 runs before being bundled out in the game.

However, during the chase, the New Zealand women had a great start as Suzie Bates hammered 34 runs and Maddy Green added 21 runs, but the side was only able to make 113/7 runs in the given 20 overs.

