Current and former RCB stars down with illness as virus hits international camp

Australia star cricketers Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood are doubtful starters for Australia's ODI opener game against England, slated to take place on September 19 at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. It has been reported that a virus that kept Mitchell Marsh out of the second T20I game against England in Cardiff and also affected Travis Head has moved elsewhere, through the team, leaving Maxwell, Starc, and Hazlewood in particular doubt for the first ODI game.

"It's certainly a busy schedule, there will be times where we may have to manage guys through. We'll manage that as best we can and make sure we're fielding teams to win this series," Marsh said at a pre-series press conference.

This seems to be a big blow for the visiting sides, as the forthcoming five matches of the ODI series between England and Australia serve as preparation for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Both sides recently encountered in the three matches of the T20I series, where the Aussies won the opening game, but the hosts marked a magnificent comeback in the second T20I before the third game was abandoned in Manchester due to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Josh Hazlewood missed the second T20I as a part of the management plan for the autumn tour. In addition, wicketkeeper batter Josh Ingis and star opening batter Fraser-McGurk are also carrying the niggles, which seems like a big blow ahead of the ODI series against England.

Who are leading the sides in the absence of regular captains Jos Buttler and Pat Cummins?

The England cricket team will be led by 25-year-old star Harry Brook in the absence of regular captain Jos Buttler, who is still recovering from a calf injury. On the other hand, Mitchell Marsh will lead the side in the absence of 2023 ODI World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins, who is on a much-needed break.

