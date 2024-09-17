IND vs BAN Tests Live Streaming: India vs Bangladesh Live Telecast in India, Date, Time, and Fixtures

Viewers can watch the Live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Test series on Jio Cinema app or FanCode app in India.

Team India is all set to begin their red-ball schedule with two matches of the Test series against Bangladesh, which is set to commence on September 19 at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Chennai. After coming off a loss against Sri Lanka in the ODIs, Rohit Sharma and his men will be aiming to come off the losing spell and attempt to deliver their best in the longer format of the game.

Team India's ultimate aim will be the WTC Final, and their campaign to earn a spot in the final commences again with India vs. Bangladesh Tests. Ahead of the first Test clash between the two teams, the Indian cricket team has reached Chennai to join the preparatory camp.

Notably, the visiting sides are coming off a huge win against Pakistan. The Rawalpindi Tests turned out to be mayhem for the hosts as the Bangla Tigers handed them a shambolic loss. Najmul Hossain Shanto and his men will be running high on motivation, but Team India's dominant stature poses a big threat to them.

Meanwhile, the side has produced big upsets against Indians in the white-ball formats but has yet to beat them in the red-ball game. Bangladesh side has historically showcased against Men in Blue, losing 11 out of the 13 matches, with two games ending in draws. On the other hand, Team India has been brute force at home, staying undefeated in their last 17 Test series. It's no rocket science that Rohit Sharma and his men will commence the series as overwhelming favorites, but Najmul Hossain Shan would be no walkovers either this time.

Meanwhile, Team India is seven places ahead of Bangladesh in the official Test rankings published by the ICC and leads the World Test Championship standings. The Men in Blue will play three Test matches after taking on the Bangladesh Tigers, and then they will head to Australia for a historic Border Gavaskar showdown.

Squads

India squad (for first Test): Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli , KL Rahul , Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah , Yash Dayal.

Bangladesh squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik



IND vs BAN Live Streaming Details

Viewers can watch the Live streaming of the India vs Bangladesh Test series on Jio Cinema app or FanCode app in India.

Where to Watch IND vs BAN Test Series Live on TV?

Viewers can watch the Live telecast of the India vs Bangladesh Test series on Sports 18 Channel in India.

Fixtures

The first Test Match between India and Bangladesh will take place at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu from September 19.

The second Test Match between India and Bangladesh will take place at the iconic Green Park Stadium in Kanpur from September 27.

Bangladesh’s Tour of India, 2024 (Test Series) S. No. Date (From) Date (To) Time Match Venue 1 Thursday 19-Sep-24 Monday 23-Sep-24 9:30 AM 1st Test Chennai 2 Friday 27-Sep-24 Tuesday 01-Oct-24 9:30 AM 2nd Test Kanpur

