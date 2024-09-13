Nathan Lyon names India's 'Big Three' batters as key targets during historic Border Gavaskar showdown

The seasoned off-spinner Nathan Lyon is aware that these three pillars of the Indian batting line-up are basically the biggest threats, and their dismissal would be crucial in shifting the favor in Australia's way.

Australia's star cricketer Nathan Lyon has picked up three Indian batters he feels will be the big three wickets during the historic Border-Gavaskar showdown at home, which is set to commence on November 22 in Perth. The veteran spinner has picked up Indian star batters with the likes of skipper Rohit Sharma, former India captain Virat Kohli, and wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant as three big wickets, but also accepted that his opponents have got an amazing line-up overall that can easily trouble hosts.

Nathan Lyon also hailed Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, and Ravindra Jadeja and called them lethal batters who can do most of the damage to Aussie bowlers with their incredible batting displays. However, the right-arm spinner seems confident in dismantling Team India's batting lineup in the upcoming five matches of the Test series against Australia. Nathan Lyon has a strong record against India, with 121 wickets in 27 Test matches at an average of 31.56.

Also Read: Australia pacer ruled out of England tour, former Delhi Capitals pacer called up as replacement

“Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant are probably going to be the three really big ones. But then you have still got Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, and who else will come out—another five, I am not sure. But it is a pretty amazing line-up they have got, so it is going to be a massive challenge. As I said, if we, as a bowling group, are good enough for long periods, hopefully, we can challenge their defense," Nathan Lyon said on Star Sports.

Notably, the Australian side has failed to grab the title since their last series win in 2014-2015 at home conditions. The Men in Blue have won the title on four consecutive occasions then, winning twice at home and away, a record for the Border Gavaskar Trophy. In addition, the Indian cricket team also became the only Asian team to win a Test series in Australia, and also on multiple occasions.

Also Read: India's white-ball star bowls with red ball, sparks speculation of Test comeback ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.