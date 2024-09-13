India's white-ball star bowls with red ball, sparks speculation of Test comeback ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Hardik Pandya last played a Test for India in August-September 2018 and later underwent a surgery post which he just concentrated on white-ball cricket.

India's star cricketer Hardik Pandya sent cricketing fans and pundits on social media into overdrive after his practice video, highlighting his bowling practice quickly went viral on Twitter. The clip sparked speculations on a possible comeback to red-ball games, which couldn't be a more delightful development for Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and new head coach Gautam Gambhir.

In the video that has gone viral, Hardik Pandya was seen bowling with a red cherry during a practice session in English country, thus grabbing attention on social media, with fans guessing his possible comeback to Test cricket after six years.

Hardik Pandya in the practice session. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/JW5vkVLUZq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 12, 2024



The Indian all-rounder last played Test cricket in September 2018 before undergoing lower back surgery, after which he was sidelined himself from the red-ball game. In addition to this, the 30-year-old cricketer's prolonged suffering from the back has even limited his role as an all-rounder in white-ball cricket. The Baroda born all-rounder resumed his role as a bowler since the 2022 IPL, which eventually led to his return to Team India in the limited-overs after his prolonged absence of over eight months following the criticism he faced for only making appearances as a batter in the side's forgettable 2021 T20 World Cup, where Virat Kohli and his men failed to make it to the playoffs.

Also Read: Australia pacer ruled out of England tour, former Delhi Capitals pacer called up as replacement

A player of Hardik Pandya's caliber could be the perfect fit for India in the playing XI for the Border Gavaskar Test series

Meanwhile, the 30-year-old cricketer's all-round show in the white ball formats and India's struggle to strike a balance in the Test team sparked a discussion on a possible Test cricket return ahead of the World Test Championship Final. Notably, a player of Hardik's caliber could be the perfect fit for India in the playing XI for the Border Gavaskar Test series, which is set to commence on November 22 in Perth.

Also Read: SRH Batter Fires Again; Scores Match-winning Fifty for His Team Against England

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.