[Watch] SRH Star Hammers PBKS bowler for 30 runs in One Over of ENG vs AUS T20I

The left-handed batter hammered three sixes and three fours off Curran's bowling to put the tourists in complete control.

Australia's star cricketer Travis Head put on a magnificent batting display of power-hitting in the first T20I game against England at the Rose Bowl in Southampton on September 11. The Sunrisers Hyderabad star hammered 30 runs off a single over from Punjab Kings star Sam Curran and raced to a 19-ball half-century in an opening encounter. The left-handed batter's explosive knock of 59 off 23 balls set the stage for a roaring start to the Aussies, guiding them to 86 runs in the powerplays.

The southpaw's onslaught kicked off early, taking full advantage of the powerplay. In the fifth over of the game, the 30-year-old cricketer dispatched him three sixes and as many boundaries, hammering 30 runs in a stunning exhibition of his great batting. His knock, laced with towering hits, showcases why he has been one of the most lethal batters in T20 cricket this year.

Travis Head's powerplay dominance has been unparalleled in the 2024 year

The man from Adelaide hammered four boundaries and three sixes, guiding himself to a blistering 19-ball fifty. Head's innings featured a mixed bag of power and displacement, dispatching the Punjab Kings star all over the ground. The 2023 ODI World Cup-winning star fireworks continued until he was dismissed for 59 off 23 balls, caught by Jordan Cox off Saqib Mahmood in the last delivery of the powerplay. However, despite his crucial wicket, the visiting sides raced 86 for 1 in the powerplay, leaving Phil Salt and his men on the back foot.

Travis Head's powerplay dominance has been unparalleled in the 2024 year. The southpaw has amassed over 500 runs in the powerplay alone, with 1027 runs overall in just T20s this year, making him the highest scorer in that period. The left-handed batter's average of 61 and magnificent strike rate of 193 further showcase his form and consistency.

