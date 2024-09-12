SRH Batter Fires Again; Scores Match-winning Fifty for His Team Against England

Head took a couple of overs to get his eye in but then let rip in spectacular fashion as Australia cashed in during the powerplay to leave England reeling.

Australia cricket team overcame Phil Salt-led England in the first of a three-match T20I series on a chilly evening on September 11 at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. Sunrisers Hyderabad star batter Travis Head's half-century and a disciplined all-round effort from visiting bowlers handed a 28-run defeat to England.

Australia's opening batter, Travis Head, won the Player of the Match award as the southpaw has hit 59 off 23 balls, featuring four sixes and eight boundaries. It was Travis Head's first fifty in the T20Is in England, and the southpaw forged the great stand with Matthew Short, who marked his comeback to the side for the first time since February.

Travis Head tore into Sam Curran in the fifth over of the game

Notably, Travis Head and Matthew Short gave Australia a roaring start in the powerplay. While Short was dismissed after Reece Topley as early as the second over, hitting him for two sixes. On the other hand, Travis Head tore into Sam Curran in the fifth over of the game. The left-handed batter hit three sixes and three boundaries, taking 30 runs off the over from the Punjab Kings all-rounder. Mitchell Marsh and his men raced to 86/1 in the powerplay. However, the opening batter was dismissed in the last ball of the powerplay by Saqib Mahmood, much to the relief of the Southampton crowd.

The trend of teams batting first at Southampton continued as Australia's magnificent win was the such instance in the last 11 matches played at the venue. It was also the Aussie's third win in England in a T20I match in 10 attempts as Mitchell Marsh and his men continued their winning run after having outclassed Scotland 3-0 earlier this month.

For the England side, Phil Salt's captaincy debut did not go well, as all-rounder Liam Livingstone's efforts and heroics went in vain. The Punjab Kings star hammered 37 runs and scalped three crucial wickets.

