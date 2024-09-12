Watch: Arshdeep Singh roars as he ends Riyan Parag's fiery knock with aggressive send-off in Duleep Trophy 2024

Arshdeep Singh showcased his great experience of playing in the pressure situation and got the big breakthrough by dismissing Riyan Parag

The ongoing 2024 Duleep Trophy is certainly proving to be a competitive affair with tensions on the up as the India D star cricketer Arshdeep Singh got the wicket of his international teammate Riyan Parag on the opening day of the second round of the marquee event at Anantapur on September 12.

The left-arm pacer, who was India's highest wicket-taker in the 2024 T20 World Cup, looked to showcase his mettle with a red-ball game. And the young pacer surely did show his skill as he forced the Rajasthan Royals star to play at the delivery, which was just outside the off-stump line. The delivery got the nick and was taken by India D captain Shreyas Iyer, who was standing at the first slip spot.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians batting star picking up bowling to turn into all-rounder and push India selection

Meanwhile, India D are all on a roll on the first day as they managed to grab four wickets within the first 20 overs of the game. The Karnataka-based pacer Kaverappa began the show by grabbing the wicket of India A skipper Mayank Agarwal, who is leading the side in the absence of captain Shubman Gill. This was then followed by the wicket of second batter Pratham Singh.

Also Read: Key pacer absent as Bangladesh name squad for India Test series

Watch: Arshdeep Singh showcased his great experience of playing in the pressure situation and got the big breakthrough by dismissing Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag, who came to bat at number four, looks very aggressive at the crease. The stylish right-handed batter went after the bowlers, smashing five boundaries and one six in his gritty knock of 37 off 29 balls. However, India's left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh showcased his great experience of playing in the pressure situation and got the big breakthrough. who came to bat at number four, looks very aggressive at the crease. The stylish right-handed batter went after the bowlers, smashing five boundaries and one six in his gritty knock of 37 off 29 balls. However, India's left-arm pacershowcased his great experience of playing in the pressure situation and got the big breakthrough.

The two teams, India A and India B, will be eager to grab the crucial six wickets as both sides are coming off losing their first-round matches.

Also Read: Former wicketkeeper makes his keeper choice for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube