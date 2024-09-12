Former wicketkeeper makes his keeper choice for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

India's Test player Dhruv Jurel has impressed former India keeper batter Deep Dasgupta with his exploits very much. The legendary cricketer feels that Jurel can play as a pure batter, and his technique is more suited in conditions like Australia.

India's Test player Dhruv Jurel has impressed former India keeper batter Deep Dasgupta with his exploits very much. The legendary cricketer feels that Jurel can play as a pure batter, and his technique is more suited in conditions like Australia. Notably, the 23-year-old cricketer has been named as the second wicketkeeper in Team India's squad for the first Test match against Bangladesh, which is set to commence on September 19 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The young cricketer made his India Test debut against England earlier this year, where he showcased his talent with the bat and keeping. Jurel amassed 190 runs in the last three Test matches and played the crisis's role to perfection in the Ranchi Test game, smashing 90 in the opening innings and an unbeaten 39 in the second as Rohit Sharma and his men fought back from a first-innings deficit to seal a five-wicket win.

I won't be surprised if Rishabh, Dhruv and KL all three of them play: Deep Dasgupta

In the same vein, Deep Dasgupta believes that the Rajasthan Royals star can play as a pure batter and stated that all three wicketkeepers, with the likes of Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant, might get the chance in the playing XI. The 47-year-old cricketer feels that Team India management will decide on the combinations based on the combinations in the home Tests and impending tour to Australia for the historic Border-Gavaskar showdown.

"You can think of someone like Sarfaraz for the middle-order. Even for that matter... Dhruv Jurel batted beautifully. Yeah, I won't be surprised if Rishabh, Dhruv and KL all three of them play. The other thing you have to keep in mind is the Australia series. You can also look at other options, but the way Dhruv batted, his technique and composure, I think he is more adept to batting in Australia than some of the other newcomers," Deep Dasgupta said on India Today.

