Key pacer absent as Bangladesh name squad for India Test series

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has announced the Test squad for the tour of India. The Bangla Tigers are set to leave for India on September 15 for the two matches of the Test series. The opening Test game is slated to kick off on September 19 at MA Chidambaram Cricket Stadium in Kanpur, while the second Test match will take place on September 27.

The 16-member squad has marked one notable change in the team, which has outclassed the Sham Masood-led Pakistan team by 2-0 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. The left-arm, Shoriful Islam, has been ruled out of the series as he is still recovering from the groin injuries. Meanwhile, wicketkeeper batter Jaker Ali has been added to the squad as his replacement.

After leading the Bangladesh side to a historic Test series win against Green Army, Najmul Hossain Shanto and his men have set their sights on creating a huge upset against Team India. Their win over Pakistan has bolstered the Bangladesh Tigers' confidence. Meanwhile, the side has produced big upsets against Indians in the white-ball formats but has yet to beat them in the red-ball game.

Bangladesh side has historically showcased against Men in Blue, losing 11 out of the 13 matches, with two games ending in draws. On the other hand, Team India has been brute force at home, staying undefeated in their last 17 Test series. It's no rocket science that Rohit Sharma and his men will commence the series as overwhelming favorites, but Najmul Hossain Shan would be no walkovers either this time.

Bangladesh Squad

Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik

