SRH star nearly matches Suresh Raina's epic IPL knock in T20I in Scotland

A Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star gave a testament to his explosive hitting prowess during the recent Scotland vs Australia 1st T20I.

Bought by SRH ahead of the IPL 2024 season, Australia's Travis Head registered a blistering knock of 80 (25) against Scotland in the first of the three-match series in the shortest format.

With the knock, Head scripted the record of having the second-highest strike rate of 320 for a batter who has faced more than 25 balls in a T20I match.

Notably, the record stands with Estonia cricketer Sahil Chauhan, who slammed an unbeaten 144 in just 41 balls at a strike rate of 351.21, earlier this year in June.

Head's impressive knock was, however, also awfully close to that of former India batter Suresh Raina.

Raina had blasted a quickfire innings of 87 (25) during the Qualifier 2 match against Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in IPL 2014.

Heralded as one of the greatest knocks in IPL history, Raina hit that knock at a pace of 348.

Travis Head's fireworks help Australia register a thumping win over Scotland in series opener

Speaking about the match, Head's carnage ensured the Aussies win the series opener comfortably by 7 wickets and over 10 overs to spare.

Apart from Head, skipper Mitch Marsh (39 off 12), Josh Inglis (27 off 13) and Marcus Stoinis (8 off 5) ensured that the visitors got over the finishing line without dropping much of a sweat. Only debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk had a lacklustre outing, departing for a 3-ball duck.

Earlier, Scotland had set up a target of 155, with opener George Munsey (28 off 16) and Richie Berrington (23 off 20) being the highlight of the hosts' batting lineup.

Both the teams will next lock horns on September 6 as Australia will hope to seal the series while Scotland seeks to level terms.

