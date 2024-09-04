DC pacer set to attract significant bids in IPL 2025 auction

Delhi Capitals (DC) had a strong set of Indian pacers in the previous cycle who stepped up at different points and showed their brilliance in the IPL.

Delhi Capitals (DC) had a strong set of Indian pacers in the previous cycle who stepped up at different points and showed their brilliance in the IPL. They had a strong core in this department who kept improving each season and proved the investment worth it.

A few also played for India or came into contention after their superior performances. For instance, Mukesh Kumar made his India debut across formats after his stint with DC in 2023.

Another bowler who improved gradually while playing for the Capitals was Khaleel Ahmed, the left-arm pacer. He has been among the most impressive left-armers in the last few seasons and has shown his superior skillsets to snare wickets consistently in the shortest format.

Since 2023, Khaleel has 26 wickets at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 19.15 in 23 IPL innings. More than his wickets, the quality shown was remarkable, making him a solid prospect.

Delhi Capitals to release Khaleel Ahmed before IPL 2025 auction

Certainly, Delhi Capitals will release Khaleel Ahmed ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. The primary one is the lack of slots available due to the availability of other quality options.

Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel are certain retention, whereas Tristan Stubbs, Abishek Porel, and Jake Fraser-McGurk are other quality options to look at. That leaves no place for Khaleel, even though he has done reasonably well in the previous couple of years.

Further, Khaleel is not uncapped to get retained if teams are allowed to keep an uncapped player additionally. DC are also unlikely to use RTM on Khaleel, either.

They will keep it reserved for one of their first-choice players they can’t retain ahead of the auction. Hence, the only way to get Khaleel back is by rebidding in the IPL 2025 auction.

What does Khaleel Ahmed offer?

To start with, Khaleel is a left-arm pacer, bringing a different dimension to the bowling unit. He specialises in powerplay bowling, for he can move the new ball and bowl in consistent areas.

Khaleel’s death-over skillsets are also on the rise and a few slower ones to trouble the batters, even though there’s massive room for improvement in this department. Overall, he is a quality package and will keep improving.

His previous IPL experience is another tick. Any IPL team that wants a powerplay specialist with decent services at the death can opt for Khaleel.

The left-arm pacers are always in demand in IPL auctions, and several teams will approach Khaleel. He will attract significant bids in the IPL 2025 auction.

