Former India opener reveals ambitions of coaching IPL team

A former India opener has recently shared his ambitions of taking over the coaching responsibilities in the Indian Premier League (IPL) if provided with a chance.

Sehwag, who called it quits on his cricket career in 2015, took on the role of mentor for the Punjab Kings franchise (formerly Kings XI Punjab) but ended his association with them in 2018. This was the closest he has been involved in an IPL coaching position.

However, Sehwag is now inclined to try his hand at coaching but maintains that he doesn't want to coach India due to the incredible pressure and commitment.

Virender Sehwag reveals his ambitions of coaching in IPL

On the other hand, the IPL takes place for roughly two months, which will allow Sehwag time to manage his work-life balance and suits the nature of the gig that the 45-year-old might be looking for.

Echoing on the same lines, Sehwag said in an interview with Amar Ujala,

"Not with the Indian cricket team, but if the IPL presents me with a coaching opportunity, I can surely have a look at it. If I become India head coach, then I'll have to return to the same routine which I went through for 15 years. Playing for the Indian team requires you to stay on the road 8-9 months a year. My kids are 14 and 16, and they need me. Both play cricket for Delhi. One is an opening batter and the other an off-spinner. "I need to help them with cricket and spend time. If I become the India head coach, staying away from them would be my biggest challenge. I will not be able to give time to my children. But yes, if there is a coach or mentor role available in the IPL, I can take it up."

