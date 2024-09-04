[WATCH] Former Delhi Capitals star slaughters Mohammed Amir for 24 runs in CPL 2024

During a recent match between St. Lucia Kings (SLK) and Antigua & Barbuda Falcons (ABF) in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2024), a former Delhi Capitals (DC) star slammed a whirlwind knock to help SLK win the tie.

New Zealand cricketer Tim Seifert, who was bought by DC ahead of the IPL 2022 season, gave a testament to his sheer prowess by smoking Pakistan speedster Mohammed Amir for a whopping 24 runs in a game-changing knock.

Amir was brought back to bowl the 17th over, having given away 21 runs in his previous three overs. Seifert greeted the Pakistani left-arm pacer with back-to-back sixes, followed by a four. Amir adjusted his line and switched to bowling around the wicket, which resulted in a few singles. However, Seifert sealed the match by smashing another six off the last delivery, taking 24 runs from the over.

Mohammed Amir struggling to perform in CPL 2024

Speaking about the match, Antigua & Barbuda Falcons could only put up 142-7 after being put into bat first. Seifert entered the crease during the run chase when Faf du Plessis' team was comfortably positioned at 116-3 in the 12th over. The New Zealand wicketkeeper simply needed to finish the job, and he did so with flair and style, boosting the team's net run rate in the early stages of the tournament.

Amir's performance at the end of the match showed figures of 0-45, reflecting his ongoing struggles in the competition. So far, he has only managed to take one wicket across four games, with an economy rate of 10.25.

In Antigua & Barbuda Falcons' previous game against the Barbados Royals, Amir was among the costliest bowlers. He gave away 44 runs in 3.3 overs without claiming a wicket, contributing to the team's nine-wicket defeat in Antigua.

